Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has been taken to hospital with a serious chest injury after falling from a horse at Mount Beppo on Saturday morning.
A man has been taken to hospital with a serious chest injury after falling from a horse at Mount Beppo on Saturday morning.
News

Man suffers serious chest injury after falling from horse

Lachlan Mcivor
6th Feb 2021 11:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has been seriously hurt after falling from a horse in the Somerset region this morning.

Paramedics, including critical care, transported him in a serious but stable condition to Ipswich Hospital.

The accident happened at a private property at Mount Beppo, near Toogoolawah, just after 9.30am Saturday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said he suffered a serious chest injury.

His age could not be confirmed.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lights, camera, action for Western Downs cinema upgrades

        Premium Content Lights, camera, action for Western Downs cinema upgrades

        Council News Chinchilla film fanatics will be treated to an upgraded cinematic experience with Western Downs Regional Council ready to commence improvements.

        Driver suffers facial injuries after crashing into tree

        Premium Content Driver suffers facial injuries after crashing into tree

        News Paramedics rushed to reports a driver had suffered injuries after crashing into a...

        MPs reveal how they will vote on voluntary assisted dying

        Premium Content MPs reveal how they will vote on voluntary assisted dying

        Politics How Queensland MPs answered euthanasia question

        HUMBLE BEGINNINGS: Story behind Helping Hands’ creation

        Premium Content HUMBLE BEGINNINGS: Story behind Helping Hands’ creation

        Community After immigrating to Australia from South Africa and New Zealand, Carmen Evans...