A man, aged in his 40s, was injured after a lawn mower fell on him. (FILE PHOTO)

A LIFEFLIGHT helicopter has picked up a man at the Bell Showgrounds after he sustained a serious shoulder and chest and spinal injury.

It was reported that a lawnmower fell on the man, aged in his 40s, about 12.50pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the incident occurred at a private address in Bell.

"He was working on a mower and it has fallen on his neck," the spokesman said.