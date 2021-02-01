Man sues employer for $1000/wk until retirement over fall

A Mackay electrician is suing his employers for future economic loss after he suffered a fall at work. Generic image of a workplace injury. Picture: iStock.

A Mackay electrician is suing his employers for future economic loss after he suffered a fall at work. Generic image of a workplace injury. Picture: iStock.

A Mackay electrician is seeking $1000 per week for future economic loss until retirement from his employer after he was injured in a fall at work.

Paul Brown, 25, is also suing Aurizon and host employer True North Electrical for medical expenses and lost wages.

Mr Brown was working as an apprentice electrician at an Aurizon maintenance depot when his world turned upside down on November 22, 2016.

While helping replace and install airconditioners, Mr Brown fell 1.8 metres from scaffolding and landed on the ground.

Mr Brown claims in documents filed in the Supreme Court of Queensland that he fell from the scaffolding because the 'C' clip and guardrail were not adequately secured to the scaffolding.

Another apprentice from True North Electrical erected the scaffolding, he claims.

Mr Brown claims Aurizon and True North Electrical were liable for the breach of duty and that the risk of injury or harm to Mr Brown was foreseeable.

Mr Brown says he suffered various injuries in the fall, including neurocognitive disorder from a traumatic brain injury, a closed head injury, traumatic lower back injury, right shoulder injury, left shoulder soft tissue injury, post-traumatic stress disorder and major depressive disorder.

Mr Brown returned to full-time work on June 13 2017, but the completion of his apprenticeship was delayed until December 2017.

More stories:

Mackay's bankruptcy figures for past 13 years

$2.5bn blow: Businesses count brutal cost of COVID

End of an era: plan to destroy iconic Mackay building

He claims he lost $45,000 by way of income from not being able to work for 20 weeks and continued to suffer from symptoms including headaches, forgetfulness and difficulties with attention and memory.

Mr Brown claimed in court documents this led to further incidents even after he returned to work and resulted in allegations being made about his competence as an electrician.

Mr Brown is now looking for other work where memory lapses and attention difficulties will not impact on the safety and health of other persons.

The Daily Mercury contacted Aurizon and True North Electrical for comment.

An Aurizon spokesman said it would not comment on matters before the courts.

True North did not provide comment.

The claim was lodged in October 2020, and included in court documents are a mandatory final offer from Mr Brown, as well as two mandatory final offers and two notices of intention to defend.

Subscriber benefits:

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online