Man struck by beam suffers ‘significant’ injuries
A rescue helicopter has been called to a Cooroy workplace where a man has suffered "significant" head injuries.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a beam, believed to be timber, reportedly fell and struck the man in the head at a Lower Mill Rd address.
He suffered head and facial injuries as a result and is in a serious condition.
More to come.