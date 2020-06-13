Menu
Generic charity bin. Picture: Glenn Campbell
News

Man steals from charity bin

Emily Jarvis
, emily.jarvis@dalbyherald.com.au
13th Jun 2020 3:00 PM
THOMAS Harry Quinn stood before Magistrate Judge Tracy Mossop on Tuesday to explain his actions after stealing from St Vincent de Paul's charity bin.

Sergeant Derek Brady told the court Quinn was identified through the stores CCTV camera.

"On October 3, Gympie police observed a red Landcruiser pull up outside of the store and observed a male approach the charity bins.

Later identified as the defendant, he took items such as CDs, books, a printer and numerous children's toys," Sgt Brady said.

He also told the court Quinn went on to sell the stolen toys to children.

When Judge Mossop asked the defendant on why he stole he claimed he didn't know that the charity bins counted as property.

"The items were outside and I didn't think anyone wanted them," Quinn said.

"I'm really sorry for what I did."

Acknowledging the defendants guilt, Judge Mossop ordered Quinn to a four months good behaviour bond and a forfeit sum of $250.

No conviction was recorded.

