Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has been left in a serious condition after being stabbed on a street this morning.
A man has been left in a serious condition after being stabbed on a street this morning.
Crime

Man stabbed on busy street

by Brianna Morris-Grant
16th Jul 2020 3:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been left in a serious condition after being stabbed on a Surfers Paradise street early Thursday morning.

Emergency services were called after a man in his 30s was found near a service station at the corner of Monaco St and the Gold Coast Hwy.

Critical Care Paramedics and the High Acuity Response Unit were also on scene.

The man was taken in a serious but stable condition to Gold Coast University Hospital with a stab wound to the abdomen.

Investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Man stabbed on Surfers Paradise street

crime police violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Everyone due to appear in Chinchilla court today

        premium_icon NAMED: Everyone due to appear in Chinchilla court today

        News HERE’S a list of everyone due to appear in Chinchilla’s Magistrates Court today, July 16.

        Environmental group slams CSIRO over a fracking report

        premium_icon Environmental group slams CSIRO over a fracking report

        Environment A PROMINENT environmental group in the Surat Basin has slammed the CSIRO, claiming...

        Young mum blames pregnancy for Christmas fight with sister

        premium_icon Young mum blames pregnancy for Christmas fight with sister

        Crime The 25-year-old woman said she knows she’s pregnant with a girl if she argues with...

        Western Downs students to try virtual science challenge

        premium_icon Western Downs students to try virtual science challenge

        News YOUNG studentsare invited to participate in a two day science challenge.