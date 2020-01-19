Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Man stabbed in the chest in car park of hotel

Lachlan Mcivor
19th Jan 2020 3:45 PM | Updated: 6:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN in his 30s was stabbed in the chest with a knife after an altercation with four people in the car park of the PA Hotel on Saturday afternoon.

Police charged a teenage boy and three men after the incident outside the Booval pub.

They are all due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court tomorrow.

The 36-year-old victim was treated by critical care paramedics and taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police attended the scene at 4.15pm and patrolled the area, arresting four suspects.

A 17-year-old boy and three men, aged 20 to 24, all from North Booval, were charged with unlawful wounding and wilful damage.

Paramedics attended the scene at 4.30pm.

A Queensland Police Spokeswoman said it is alleged a verbal altercation broke out and a knife was produced before a "scuffle" ensued.

The alleged offenders then left the scene.

Anyone with information can contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form on their website 24 hours per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppers qld.com.au 24 hours per day.

Quote reference number: QP2000126509.

More Stories

Show More
booval crime police prince alfred hotel
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        First there was rain, then a clean face

        premium_icon First there was rain, then a clean face

        News After vowing not to shave until it rained, Scott Loughnan is once again sporting a bare face.

        Paranormal investigators to delve into the tales of Jimbour House

        premium_icon Paranormal investigators to delve into the tales of Jimbour...

        News A team of paranormal investigators will be leading guests through an investigation...

        Blackall search and rescue enters second day

        Blackall search and rescue enters second day

        News Police are searching for a 78-year-old woman missing from Blackall.

        Parts of the region recieve 154mm overnight, more on the way

        premium_icon Parts of the region recieve 154mm overnight, more on the way

        News Forecasters reveal who received the most rain overnight