Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police on scene at an alleged stabbing on William St, Brisbane. Photo: Jess Millward/Nine News Brisbane
Police on scene at an alleged stabbing on William St, Brisbane. Photo: Jess Millward/Nine News Brisbane
Breaking

Man stabbed in stomach in CBD brawl

by Danielle O’Neal
27th Feb 2020 7:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO MEN are in hospital with stab wounds and other person is in custody after a brawl broke out near The Treasury casino early this morning.

Police were called to fight on William St, Brisbane City, just before 5am.

Paramedics treated three men for injuries, including a man who had been stabbed in the stomach.

He was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Another man sustained wounds to his leg and was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

A man in his 40s sustained minor hand injuries.

Police have one person in custody.

More Stories

Show More
brisbane editors picks emergency stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grandma-to-be found guilty of methamphetamine possession

        premium_icon Grandma-to-be found guilty of methamphetamine possession

        News The woman’s lawyer pushed for a suspended sentence, so she could be present for the birth of her first grandchild.

        ‘Essential service’ choppered in to flood-hit town

        premium_icon ‘Essential service’ choppered in to flood-hit town

        Offbeat A cafe owner in outback Queensland went to extraordinary measures

        How new tech detects ice use in rentals

        premium_icon How new tech detects ice use in rentals

        Crime A device no bigger than a smoke alarm will catch meth users.

        Children protect mother after man threatened to kill her

        premium_icon Children protect mother after man threatened to kill her

        News Four children have been forced to protect their mother from their father after he...