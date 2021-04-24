Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has allegedly been attacked by a woman after a social media meetup took a sinister turn.
A man has allegedly been attacked by a woman after a social media meetup took a sinister turn.
Crime

Man stabbed at social media meetup, cops say

by Gerard Cockburn
24th Apr 2021 10:29 AM

A woman has been charged after allegedly stabbing a man in the stomach in Sydney's southwest.

On Thursday about 8.40pm, the woman entered a 19-year-old man's car on Fitzpatrick Crescent in Casula after the pair had been communicating through social media.

Authorities allege the woman stabbed the man after she entered the passenger seat of his Subaru as three other men armed with weapons approached the car from behind.

Police allege the man accelerated to try and escape when the woman produced a knife and stabbed him in the stomach, causing him to crash his car into a parked trailer and two cars on Jacaranda Crescent.

The man then jumped a fence where a neighbour applied first aid to his stab wound and called emergency services.

Paramedics took the man to Liverpool Hospital for surgery where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

The 20-year-old Casula woman was arrested on Friday afternoon and charged with wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

She was refused bail and is expected to face Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday.

Originally published as Man stabbed at social media meetup: cops

crime stabbing violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: The many faces of Dalby’s 2021 Show

        Premium Content PHOTOS: The many faces of Dalby’s 2021 Show

        Community Loud engines, tasty dagwood dogs and adrenaline filled rides were in abundance at Dalby’s 2021 show. SEE THE PHOTOS HERE:

        REVAMP REVEALED: Miles CBD to undergo transformation

        Premium Content REVAMP REVEALED: Miles CBD to undergo transformation

        News Outdoor dining opportunities and an overall village feel will be part of a...

        Dalby mum accused of attempted hit and run with kids in car

        Premium Content Dalby mum accused of attempted hit and run with kids in car

        Crime It’s alleged the Dalby woman nearly had a head on crash while attempting to run...

        IT’S ON: Dalby Show returns with a bang after pandemic

        Premium Content IT’S ON: Dalby Show returns with a bang after pandemic

        Community Lawnmower races, rodeos, and an Australian record attempt are only the tip of the...