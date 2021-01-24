Man slapped with $700 fine for boozy New Year’s Eve drive

A magistrate lambasted an elderly drink driver for his “disrespectful” behaviour when he faced court for his high range drink driving on New Year’s Eve.

Neil Alexander Price appeared irritated and annoyed as he attended court on one charge of driving under the influence of liquor.

His behaviour earned the ire of magistrate Tracy Mossop as she asked Price what his plea was for his offence on December 31, 2020.

Price told magistrate Tracy Mossop he was unwell, however continued to get on the wrong side of the magistrate as she attempted to arraign him.

“You don’t need to use that tone like that with me,” she said.

“You don’t need to speak to me disrespectfully.

“Contain your behaviour please.”

Police prosecutor sergeant Derek Brady said police intercepted Price about 6pm along High St in Jandowae, where he returned a reading of 0.177 per cent.

This is more than three times the legal blood alcohol limit allowed while driving a vehicle.

Magistrate Mossop said after taking all matters into account, including his “seemingly lack of remorse for [his] poor behaviour before the court”, he was fined $800.

He was then disqualified from driving for seven months.

A conviction was recorded.