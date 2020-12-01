Menu
Aaron Lowe had no criminal record when he pleaded guilty to assault in Gympie Magistrates Court. Picture: Facebook
News

Man shoves woman to ground in ‘somewhat provoked’ attack

Frances Klein
1st Dec 2020 8:00 AM
A MAN who was pushed in the chest by a woman, retaliated by pushing her so hard she hit her head on the ground in front of her young daughter.

The assault occurred on April 2 this year beside a busy road after Aaron Jeffery Lowe, 39, and the woman had been at a party, which she left after it "became rowdy".

Lowe had offered to drive the woman home but she left on foot with her four-year-old daughter.

 

He drove to find her, and when he did she pushed him twice in the chest, the Gympie Magistrates Court heard.

He then pushed her in the chest with both hands, knocking her to the ground where she hit her head and hip on the concrete.

The victim was taken to hospital with a lump on the head and large bruise to the hip.

Lowe, a transport operator and long-term rural fire volunteer with no previous criminal record, pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court to assault.

 

Lowe's lawyer Chris Anderson said the night of the assault Lowe had tried to find the woman when she left the party because he feared for her safety as she was walking on a busy road while drunk.

"You pushed her with enough force to make her fall over," magistrate Chris Callaghan told Lowe, a father of five.

"You were provoked somewhat by her pushing you, but your response was unreasonable."

He took into account the defendant's early guilty plea and put him on a short probation period.

No conviction was recorded.

