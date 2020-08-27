Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has died of his injuries after being tasered and shot by police following an incident north of Brisbane overnight. Picture: 9 News
A man has died of his injuries after being tasered and shot by police following an incident north of Brisbane overnight. Picture: 9 News
News

Man shot dead by police north of Brisbane

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley, Tobias Jurss-Lewis
27th Aug 2020 6:55 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man is dead after police were called to a domestic violence incident north of Brisbane overnight.

The Queensland Police Service says officers were called to a "violent disturbance between a man and woman" at Dakabin, north of Brisbane, just after midnight.

A man has died of his injuries after being tasered and shot by police following an incident north of Brisbane overnight. Picture: 9 News
A man has died of his injuries after being tasered and shot by police following an incident north of Brisbane overnight. Picture: 9 News

It is understood the man at the Surround St address was armed with a knife.

A QPS spokesman said the man was tasered and shot by police in response to his aggression.

The man died of his injuries.

A crime scene has been declared and investigations are continuing.

A report is being prepared for the coroner.

Originally published as Man shot dead by police north of Brisbane

dakabin police shooting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ANNOUNCED: When Chinchilla’s traffic lights will be on

        Premium Content ANNOUNCED: When Chinchilla’s traffic lights will be on

        News HERE’S when you can expect to be stopped at a red light in Chinchilla for the first time in the town’s history.

        WATCH: Western Downs homes raided in massive drug seizures

        Premium Content WATCH: Western Downs homes raided in massive drug seizures

        News DRUG BUST: Police raided multiple Western Downs homes and charged 11 people with...

        SPEED BLITZ: Drivers caught in notorious local school zone

        Premium Content SPEED BLITZ: Drivers caught in notorious local school zone

        News EMBARRASSED drivers were pulled over by police officers in front of students and...

        Western Downs hospitals adapt visiting rules after cases surge

        Premium Content Western Downs hospitals adapt visiting rules after cases...

        Health VISITING capacities have been altered in Western Downs hospitals in light of the...