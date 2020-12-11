Menu
A man has been shot by police in Brisbane's south-west. He was taken to hospital in a serious condition. A police officer has also been injured. Picture: 7 News.
Crime

Man shot by police, officer injured

by Nathan Edwards, Thomas Morgan
11th Dec 2020 3:02 PM
A man has been shot by police during an incident in Brisbane's south-west this afternoon.

Police have confirmed the incident occurred just after midday at the King Ave and Blunder Rd at Durack.

The man shot by police was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition with a wound to his lower back.

A police officer is believed to have been injured during the incident.

A major crime scene has been established.

Police have closed off three lanes of Inala Ave.

Two cars, one blue and one red, are stationed in the middle of the road with debris littered around and obvious damage to the cars.

A crime scene has been established, with police stationed around a nearby petrol station.

The two men arrested over the incident allegedly went on a spree in a red car through Goodna before trying to carjack the blue vehicle.

One man was shot and has been taken to hospital.

 

crime man shot police

