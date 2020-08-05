Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The scene of the incident at Mt Gravatt East
The scene of the incident at Mt Gravatt East
Crime

Man shot after Qld cop stabbed in face

by Thomas Chamberlin, Kate Kyriacou & Elise Williams
5th Aug 2020 6:35 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A policewoman has opened fire on a man after her partner was stabbed in the face during a domestic violence call-out in Brisbane's south.

It is understood the two officers attended an address at Hillgrove St, Mt Gravatt East, about 5pm to serve domestic violence paperwork when they were allegedly confronted by a man wielding a knife.

The male officer was slashed in the face, just under his eye, before his partner fired her weapon several times.

 

 

Multiple police and ambulance crews raced to the scene, with an ambulance spokesperson saying two people were taken to hospital.

The alleged knifeman was understood to be in a critical condition.

A crime scene has been declared.

Hillgrove St (and surrounds) are blocked off at Broadwater Rd in Mt Gravatt East.

Photos from residents show the street locked down by police, with more than 12 police vehicles in attendance.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Man shot after cop stabbed in face

crime editors picks man shot police queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        South Burnett border crossing couple in quarantine

        Premium Content South Burnett border crossing couple in quarantine

        News POLICE have released details about the Nanango couple who were detained for allegedly lying on their border declaration forms.

        Border jumper moved an unmanned barricade to avoid detection

        Premium Content Border jumper moved an unmanned barricade to avoid detection

        Crime People are testing every route in, no matter how isolated

        Dalby horse trainer in court over missing cattle dispute

        Premium Content Dalby horse trainer in court over missing cattle dispute

        Crime ANIMOSITY between neighbours boiled over when livestock went missing. FULL...