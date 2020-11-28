Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Alistair Brightman
News

Man seriously injured in 20m fall

by Nathan Edwards
28th Nov 2020 9:58 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man remains in a serious condition after falling 20m down an embankment overnight.

Emergency services, including paramedics and police, arrived on scene at Flinders Pde, Gladstone Central, just before 11pm Friday night.

It's believed the man, in his 30s, fell down the embankment between Bishops Drv and Flinders Pde.

He was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a serious but stable condition with chest, pelvic and limb injuries.

Originally published as Man seriously injured in 20m fall

More Stories

editors picks fall gladstone

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: The Chinchilla region’s top childcare educator

        Premium Content REVEALED: The Chinchilla region’s top childcare educator

        News AFTER hundreds of votes were cast, the Chinchilla region’s best childcare educator has been chosen by our readers. MORE DETAILS:

        Support packages for Kids of drought affected families

        Premium Content Support packages for Kids of drought affected families

        News JUST in time for Christmas, children in drought-affected farming families will...

        Lightning strike sparks blaze north of Chinchilla

        Premium Content Lightning strike sparks blaze north of Chinchilla

        News AS EXTREME fire conditions set in across the Western Downs, fire crews will monitor...

        Police catch dad dumping suspicious case in bushland

        Premium Content Police catch dad dumping suspicious case in bushland

        News MILES police followed a suspicious car, and saw the driver dump a large black case...