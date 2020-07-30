Menu
Jake Ashley Clark hit his girlfriend in the back of the head.
News

Man sentenced for attacking second girlfriend in row

Jessica Cook
30th Jul 2020 3:30 AM
A MAN, who was on parole for violently attacking his former girlfriend, has been sentenced for doing the same to his new partner.

The court heard that in November last year, Jake Ashley Clark assaulted his girlfriend on two separate occasions.

The first time he verbally abused her for "talking to his brother", tipped a beer on her and hit her across the back of the head.

The offending escalated later that month. This time Clark accused his partner of sleeping with his other brother.

He again poured a beer on her and told her to "pack her things."

The hospitality worker then followed his partner into a bedroom, hit her across the face, causing a cut to her lip and pushed her against a metal cupboard.

A short time later, while she was crying on the driveway Clark grabbed his partner around the neck from behind and squeezed for three seconds while pushing her to the ground, the court heard.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

As the woman attempted to crawl away, he grabbed her hair and pulled her backwards.

Clark pleaded guilty to two charges of common assault and two charges of assault occasioning bodily harm.

Clark's defence barrister told the court his client had a trouble childhood that was marred by assault, drug use, his parents' divorce, and first attempted suicide at 12-years-old.

He said Clark stayed out of trouble and worked full-time at a racetrack until a "catastrophic motorcycle accident" left him in a medically-induced coma for a month and with subsequent permanent injuries.

Since the accident, he had experienced ongoing issues with drugs.

Judge Michael Rackemann said Clark showed no sympathy, remorse or empathy for the woman during the attack.

He said he took into consideration Clark's time spent in prison was tougher than most as he was unable to receive his prescribed opiate-based pain medication.

Clark recieved a head sentence of 12 months with immediate parole.

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

  1. Lifeline: 13 11 14
  2. Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800
