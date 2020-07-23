Man scratches ‘s---’ into car after not receiving rent

Kerrin Machin pleaded guilty in the Caloundra Magistrates Court to wilful damage. PHOTO: FILE

A man decided to take a vigilante approach to allegedly not receiving rent he was owed by scratching the word "s---" on the woman's car.

Kerrin Brian Machin pleaded guilty in Caloundra Magistrates Court on Wednesday to wilful damage.

Police prosecutor Mark Burrell told the court the victim's silver Holden hatchback was parked outside a residence in Wurtulla on March 30.

"CCTV cameras captured a white LandCruiser pull up behind the victim's vehicle," he said.

The court heard CCTV footage showed Machin getting out of the LandCruiser and leaning over the bonnet of the victim's car at 3.31pm.

The victim returned to her car to find the word "s---" had been scratched in large letters across the bonnet.

After the damage was reported, Machin then attended Kawana Waters police station a short time after and told police he didn't know anything about the matter.

Self represented, Machin told the court there had been a dispute between him and the victim about money owed for rent.

"I was just trying to get my money back," he said.

"Now you're going to have to give her $1500," magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist said.

"I know - she put me two grand behind in rent," Machin said.

Machin told the court the victim had been living with his housemate and had allegedly lived there for two years without paying rent.

"Then I asked her to pay rent and she decided not to and then she owed my mum a lot of money as well," he said.

Mr Stjernqvist fined him $300 and ordered him to pay $1500 restitution to the victim.