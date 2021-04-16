Menu
IN HOSPITAL: A man in his 40s has been taken to hospital after he sustained a suspected snake bite south of Dalby. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Walker
News

Man rushed to hospital after suspected snake bite

Sam Turner
16th Apr 2021 12:25 PM
A middle-aged man received the fright of his life after he was reportedly attacked by a snake at a private property south of Dalby.

Paramedics rushed to assist the man about 11.15am on Friday, after he sustained a suspected snake bite to his leg in Millmerran.

He was transported to Millmerran Hospital in a stable condition.

This is one of three reported snake bites paramedics have attended in Queensland on Friday, including one in Boyne Valley and another in Highvale.

In an interview with The Chronicle in early 2021, Gunter Glaser of Darling Downs Snake Catchers 24/7 said while he was receiving up to seven call-outs a week in February, it was fewer than last year due to the unprecedented mouse plague.

“I am reasonably busy but nothing like last year where I was relocating multiple snakes a day,” he said.

“The snakes are coming across more food so they don’t need to make their way into houses to find something to eat.”

Contact Darling Downs Snake Catchers 24/7 on 0429 613 324 at any time of the day or night.

