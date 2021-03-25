Man rushed to hospital after stabbing
A a crime scene has been established after a man was stabbed in Townsville this morning.
The Queensland Ambulance Service were called to a home on Bowen Rd in Rosslea just after 11am after reports of a man being stabbed in the neck.
It's believed the man is in his 40s.
A spokeswoman for the QAS said paramedics treated a man with wound injuries on scene and have transported him to Townsville University Hospital in a stable condition.
A spokeswoman for the Queensland Police Service said the man was not cooperative with police.
A woman has been taken into custody over the incident.
