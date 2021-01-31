Man rushed to hospital after sheep attack

Menu
NSW man flown to hospital after sheep attack
News

by James Hall
31st Jan 2021 3:05 PM

A man in regional NSW has been flown to hospital with suspected spinal injuries after being attacked by a sheep.

The 43-year-old was viciously struck by the farm animal at a property in Kenebri in the state's north with paramedics attending the scene at about 9am on Sunday morning.

Shortly after, a rescue helicopter was called in and the man was flown to Tamworth Hospital in a stable condition.

"The patient was at a property at Kenebri when he was rammed by a sheep and subsequently hit a tree and fell quite heavily," NSW Ambulance acting inspector Rebecca Medd said.

A man was flown to hospital after being viciously attacked by a sheep.
"Jobs involving animals can be quite challenging for paramedics. They need to be able to get to the patient quickly, but also have to ensure they are not putting themselves at risk of being attacked."

The unusual attack comes just days after another NSW man was taken to hospital with leg injuries from being rammed by a goat while bushwalking in the lower Blue Mountains.

The man, aged in his 60s, was taken to the Nepean Hospital suffering knee injuries.

Footage from Channel 7 shows the menacing goat lurking at the scene of the attack as the man is being treated and transported by paramedics.

David Patterson from NSW Ambulance said paramedics attended "quite a few" jobs involving animals but responding to a goat attack was one of the "more bizarre" call outs.

"These types of jobs can be quite challenging for paramedics and other emergency services, especially with the possibility of an angry animal lurking in the area," he said.

