Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Man rushed to hospital after being struck by bus

by Nathan Edwards, Thomas Morgan
11th Jan 2021 3:18 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A man has been struck by a bus this afternoon in inner-city Brisbane, causing traffic disruption at a major intersection.

Emergency services, including paramedics, police and fire & emergency arrived on scene at the intersection of Grey and Melbourne Street at South Bank just after 1pm.

A man has been struck by a bus this afternoon in inner city Brisbane, causing traffic disruption at a major intersection.
A man has been struck by a bus this afternoon in inner city Brisbane, causing traffic disruption at a major intersection.

It's believed the man was struck while the bus was travelling in a separate bus lane.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a man was in a stable condition with a head injury, with no life threatening injuries.

A man has been transported to hospital in a stable condition after he was hit by a bus in Brisbane’s inner-city. Picture: Attila Csaszar.
A man has been transported to hospital in a stable condition after he was hit by a bus in Brisbane’s inner-city. Picture: Attila Csaszar.

Queensland Police were on scene diverting traffic, but South Bank traffic was flowing freely again by 2.30pm.

Originally published as Man rushed to hospital after being struck by bus

More Stories

crash editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Information lockdown: govt won't reveal end to restrictions

        Premium Content Information lockdown: govt won't reveal end to restrictions

        Health Two days of zero cases and widespread compliance has not been enough for the Premier and Chief Health Officer to declare the mutant COVID-19 strain defeated.

        Western Downs comes alive with Australia Day celebrations

        Premium Content Western Downs comes alive with Australia Day celebrations

        News The Western Downs will come alive this Australia Day, as the region comes together...

        REVEALED: Animal cruelty cases across Western Downs towns

        Premium Content REVEALED: Animal cruelty cases across Western Downs towns

        News New data has revealed the number of animal cruelty cases in each Western Downs town...

        Splash into summer with Regional Pool Parties

        Premium Content Splash into summer with Regional Pool Parties

        News Council has partnered with SwimFit to deliver a series of family fun days at pools...