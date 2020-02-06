Menu
Queensland Ambulance Services were called to treat a 53-year-old who had been driven over.
News

Man run over by car in domestic dispute

Georgie Adams
6th Feb 2020 3:35 PM
A MAN has allegedly been left with a broken hip after he was hit by a car in the early hours of Thursday morning.

It is understood a 24-year-old man, known to the victim, allegedly attended a Sturt St, Charleville house at about 5am, and a physical altercation ensued.

It is then alleged the young man got into his car, and drove over the older man.

A Queensland Police Services spokesman said both they and Queensland Ambulance Services had attended shortly after 5am, with the victim claiming he had a broken hip.

"This was a domestic violence related incident of the family against the 24-year-old," the QPS spokesman said.

The offender was transported to hospital. No charges have yet been laid.

