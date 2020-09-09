Chinchilla man refused entry after urinating on pub

COURT DATE: When an intoxicated man was refused entry to a local pub his night went from bad to worse. Pic: Supplied

POLICE were called to a Chinchilla pub to deal with a man who became agitated when refused entry.

The owner of the establishment said the man had been drinking elsewhere and was refused entry to the pub after urinating on the building.

A Chinchilla police spokesman said just before midnight on Monday, September 1, police were called to deal with a man in his 40s.

"At approximately 11.45pm, a male person… disobeyed a move on direction from the (pub)," he said.

The spokesman said the man will have to face Chinchilla Magistrates Court for his actions, as he was issued with a notice to appear.