Man questioned after body found beside M1

by Elise Williams, Danielle O’Neal, Shiloh Payne
18th Oct 2020 11:42 AM
A man is believed to be assisting police after a woman's body was found close to a "dangerously parked car" beside the Pacific Motorway.

Police are attempting to piece together the mystery after the body of a woman was found Saturday night, after police attended reports of a car parked dangerously on the shoulder of the Pacific Motorway, on the side of exit 54 at Coomera.

Police arrived on the scene about 9.30pm, and found the car to be damaged, prompting a search of the area.

"The body of a 32-year-old woman was located nearby with investigations now underway to determine the circumstances of the death," police said in a statement.

The body was found by PolAir, using infra-red cameras, about 4km away from the parked car.

A police spokesman said she had been walking on the side of the highway before she was hit by a car.

The Courier-Mail understands her body was found between exit 49 and 54 of the M1.

The 31-year-old male driver of the damaged vehicle was transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital for treatment.

It's understood when police attended the scene, the man said he was unsure what had caused the damage to his car.

The Courier-Mail understands the man was discharged from hospital this morning and taken to the police watch house for questioning.

The Forensic Crash Unit is currently leading the investigation into the mysterious death of the woman, however other Queensland Police Service departments, including Scenes of Crime, have also assisted in the ongoing investigation.

Police are unclear on whether the driver of the car and the deceased woman were known to each other.

The Courier-Mail understands the car is registered to a NSW address.

The Forensic Crash Unit is appealing for anyone with dashcam footage of the area between exits 49 to 54 (southbound) between 9 and 9.40pm to contact them.

