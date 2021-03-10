Man punches woman in the head, wrestles with witness

A Dalby man who launched an unprovoked violent attack on a woman at a Toowoomba videogame arcade has avoided jail time.

Jaydon Patrick Colonel, 29, faced Dalby Magistrates Court on March 2 charged with committing a public nuisance, possessing restricted drugs, and unlawful possession of suspected stolen property.

The court heard police had attended a disturbance at a Margaret Street video arcade in Toowoomba on September 4, 2020.

Police prosecutor sergeant Derek Brady said Colonel and another man were found by officers wrestling on the footpath outside the business.

The court heard witnesses spoke to police and said they observed Colonel approach a woman and punch her in the head after they arrived at the business by taxi.

Sergeant Brady said the woman then ran to the business, before Colonel grabbed her handbag which was around her shoulder.

A store employee then called police, and separated Colonel and the woman.

Witnesses on the footpath and outside the store heard the employee continually ask Colonel to leave.

Sergeant Brady told the court Colonel then “shaped up” and threw a punch towards a witness, where they then engaged in a wrestle before police arrived.

The court heard there were no formal complaints made in regards to the attacks and Colonel was not charged with assault.

Police approached Colonel shortly afterwards, and he was subsequently charged with the other offence.

Colonel was then arrested two months later on a warrant of apprehension on November 10, 2020, where he was found in possession of seven white prescription tablets.

Colonel informed police he had taken the medicine from another person at a residence he was staying at.

Defence solicitor Michael McElhinney said the 29-year-old Victorian-born father had spent 68 days in jail after he was arrested on a return to prison warrant.

He told the court there had been serious consequences for Colonel for his actions.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told Colonel his public nuisance offence exhibited “appalling and disgusting behaviour”, and hoped he didn’t treat other women like that.

“You’re someone who is not unfamiliar with jail … you did 68 days last time, and you did suffer a significant consequence as a result of committing this offence,” she said.

“You ended up having parole cancelled and you then spent more time in jail, and from what I heard you missed Christmas with your daughter.”

Colonel pleaded guilty to all charges, and was sentenced to three months imprisonment for public nuisance, suspended for 12 months.

He was convicted and not further punished for the restricted drug and stolen property offences.

Convictions were recorded.

