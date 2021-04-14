Man punches wife, calls her N-word in front of children

A man has avoided losing his Blue Card and job at a local school after punching his wife in the face and calling her a racial slur in front of their distraught children.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard the Southern Downs man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, woke the woman up at 4am to abuse her.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said he called the woman a "n-----" before punching her in the mouth, leaving her with a swollen nose and lips and cuts to her mouth.

The court was told the children were pleading with their father to stop.

A domestic violence order was issued by the courts a little over a month earlier.

Defence lawyer Clare Hine said her client was drunk at the time and had little recollection, but was ashamed of his actions.

Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

"The first thing he said to me was, 'My behaviour was appalling and there is nothing I can say, it was absolutely terrible'," she said.

Ms Hine said her client was also injured by his victim during the incident, but he "didn't lay charges because he was so remorseful for his behaviour".

"He was unconscious for two to three hours and didn't actually come to until he was in hospital," she said.

"He received a gash to his forehead that needed stitching."

Ms Hine asked the court not to record a conviction against the man, as it would cause him to automatically lose his Blue Card and his job at a local school.

She added that her client and his victim were operating as a "family unit" and she supported him and did not want him jailed.

Acting magistrate Rob Turra condemned the "alcohol-fuelled domestic violence", which he said would have been traumatic for the children who were forced to witness it.

"You had initially been at the residence on invitation but had clearly been told to leave and stay away because of your intoxicaion and behaviour," he said.

"You refused and subjected the victim to disgraceful and disparaging racist taunts, and then pushing and punching her.

"The whole incident occurred in the vicinity of or in front of her children, who were yelling at you to stop, and whose experience of their mother being beaten will be etched in their minds forever."

But Mr Turra acknowledged the behaviour was out of character for the man, who had no previous history of violence.

The man pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm and breaching a domestic violence order. He was placed on probation for 18 months and no conviction was recorded.

MORE NEWS

Warwick parolee threatens to shank people, drives car at crowd

Man charged with firing gun in neighbours' spat

Mysterious explosion sends shockwaves through Warwick