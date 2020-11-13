A man has been taken to hospital with “significant” injuries after falling about 10 metres from an apartment balcony.

A man has been taken to hospital with “significant” injuries after falling about 10 metres from an apartment balcony.

A MAN has suffered a significant leg injury after falling about 10 metres from an apartment balcony on the Gold Coast.

A Queensland Ambulance Service said emergency services responded to the incident at Marine Pde Labrador about 3.13am Friday.

A spokesman said a man, believed to be in his 20s, suffered a "significant leg injury" after falling about 10 metres from an apartment balcony.

The man was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Originally published as Man plunges 10m from apartment balcony