Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police arrested a man this morning after a ram raid at a Caltex service station.
Police arrested a man this morning after a ram raid at a Caltex service station.
Crime

Man ploughs car through servo in horrifying ram raid

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
15th Mar 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man ploughed his car through the entrance of a petrol station last night in a horrifying ram raid.

Townsville Police were called to the Caltex on University Rd about 11.55pm last night to reports a man rammed his car through the glass doors to steal cash.

He reportedly reversed the car through the doors of the Wulguru service station before taking money from the cash register and driving off in the same car.

The 21-year-old Idalia man was arrested in Annandale a short time later.

Detectves are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or who was in the vicinity between 11.45pm and 12.20am and has dashcam vision to contact police.

More Stories

Show More
crime dashcam footage ram raids stealing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CONFIRMED: Roma residents tested and in quarantine for COVID-19

        premium_icon CONFIRMED: Roma residents tested and in quarantine for...

        News THERE are currently 35 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Queensland with suspected cases in Roma being quarantined.

        The top places to buy a coffee in Chinchilla as voted by you

        premium_icon The top places to buy a coffee in Chinchilla as voted by you

        News We reveal Chinchilla’s most popular spots to grab a coffee.

        Tom remembered for making a lot from a little

        premium_icon Tom remembered for making a lot from a little

        News A likeable guy who had extreme skills in the pool, this is how Thomas William...

        Carnival to ignite love of netball in the Maranoa

        premium_icon Carnival to ignite love of netball in the Maranoa

        News Maranoa Netball Association is hosting an Inter District Netball on April 25 and...