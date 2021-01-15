Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man who used to a stolen ute to ram raid a sex shop and steal a number of x-rated items has pleaded guilty from prison.
A man who used to a stolen ute to ram raid a sex shop and steal a number of x-rated items has pleaded guilty from prison.
Crime

Thief called Horne conducted a sex toy and lingerie ram raid

by Lea Emery
15th Jan 2021 12:01 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN who used to a stolen ute to ram raid a Gold Coast sex shop has pleaded guilty from prison.

Shane Anthony Horne appeared via video link from prison when he pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court to almost 50 charges including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, fraud, enter premises to commit an indictable offence, stealing, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, driving without a licence and possessing dangerous drugs.

Horne used a stolen Toyota HiLux to smash through the front doors at low speed of the Playhouse Adult Store at Biggera Waters on April 5, 2020.

He took a number of sex toys and lingerie from the store.

lea.emery@news.com.au

Originally published as Man pleads guilty to sex toys, lingerie raid

crime shane anthony horne theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Miles mum busted drink driving, lashed out at police

        Premium Content Miles mum busted drink driving, lashed out at police

        Crime Chinchilla court heard a Miles mum became violent after being pulled over by police in Miles.

        IN COURT: Woman’s finger cut open after being attacked

        Premium Content IN COURT: Woman’s finger cut open after being attacked

        Crime A Chinchilla woman faced court for assaulting a woman and stealing socks and...

        REVEALED: Western Downs 2021 Australia Day Award recipients

        Premium Content REVEALED: Western Downs 2021 Australia Day Award recipients

        News Here’s the list of inspirational, talented, and resilient locals who are set to...

        48k jobs up for grabs: Qld’s employment boom

        Premium Content 48k jobs up for grabs: Qld’s employment boom

        Employment Record job vacancies as bosses struggle to find workers