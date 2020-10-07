Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Strike Force Trawler detectives arrested a 63-year-old man at Coffs Harbour earlier this year over the online procurement of a child.
Strike Force Trawler detectives arrested a 63-year-old man at Coffs Harbour earlier this year over the online procurement of a child.
Crime

Man pleads guilty to child sex offence

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@news.com.au
6th Oct 2020 11:00 PM | Updated: 7th Oct 2020 6:12 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GRAFTON man has entered a plea to a child sexual exploitation charge in Grafton Local Court yesterday

Terrence Edward Laybutt was charged with using a carriage service to procure a person under the age of 16 years for sexual activity and confirmed a plea of guilty.

Court documents reveal that in January 2020, detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crime Squad's Child Exploitation Internet Unit began engaging online with Laybutt, who believed he was speaking with a 14-year-old girl and engaged in conversations about sexually-explicit acts he wished to perform on the child.

Laybutt was arrested by strike force detectives in Park Beach Coffs Harbour on February 4 this year.

The 63-year-old's lawyer Hugo Schleiger requested the matter be transferred to Coffs Harbour District Court for sentence, and magistrate Kathy Crittenden adjourned the case to December 7.

More Stories

child sex offence clarence crime grafton court grafton local court strike force trawler
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Eddie Van Halen dead at 65

    Eddie Van Halen dead at 65
    • 7th Oct 2020 6:08 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Brock Daniel’s sister speaks out against Facebook rumours

        Premium Content Brock Daniel’s sister speaks out against Facebook rumours

        News ‘People don’t know what happened at all’: Taylor Daniel has hit out at Facebook users spreading fake news about her brother’s death.

        UPDATE: Tara blaze destroys large proportion of scrubland

        Premium Content UPDATE: Tara blaze destroys large proportion of scrubland

        Breaking BREAKING: A large proportion scrubland in Tara has been decimated by a blaze.

        REVEALED: Feral pests devastate Carnarvon’s ancient ecosystem

        Premium Content REVEALED: Feral pests devastate Carnarvon’s ancient...

        News ‘AS IF tractors had been there with ploughs’: Images obtained by the Western Star...

        Southwest woman going blind as surgery pushed back twice

        Premium Content Southwest woman going blind as surgery pushed back twice

        News THE elderly Charleville woman has been stoically waiting for her cataract surgery...