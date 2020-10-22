Menu
IN COURT: A Man passed out in a car faced court for driving drunk. Pic: Supplied
News

Man passed out in car faced court for driving drunk

Peta McEachern
22nd Oct 2020 12:47 PM
THE Chinchilla Magistrates Court heard police received a call about a driver who was hanging out of his car asleep, on the side on Roma Southern Road.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Derek Brady told the court when police located the man, Mark Gregory Williams, he had woken up and decided to drive.

Sergeant Brady said Williams was seen swerving all over the road before police pulled him over.

When police spoke to Williams, Sergeant Brady said he admitted to drinking at St George.

“His analysis certificate reading was .133,” he said.

The court heard Williams was also driving on a suspended licence.

Williams pleaded guilty to driving over the middle alcohol limit while unlicensed at Chinchilla Magistrates Court on Thursday, October 15.

For drink driving, magistrate Tracy Mossop fines Williams $600, and disqualified him from driving for six months.

For the remaining charge of driving unlicensed, Williams was fines $150 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Convictions were recorded.

