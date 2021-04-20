Man ordered to pay $6900 over Seaforth turtle killing

A Mackay man has been fined $5000 after pleading guilty to his role in killing a turtle off Seaforth. Picture: Brendan Radke.

One of two men accused of killing a turtle off Seaforth has been fined, while the other will represent himself in a court hearing over the matter.

Jermaine Andrew Little and Terreal Robert Charles Smith were both charged with entry or use for a prohibited purpose - taking a natural or cultural resource on June 29, 2018.

The case came to the Department of Environment and Science's attention in September 2019.

It was alleged Mr Little, 31, and Smith, 27, entered the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park by boat between the Seaforth area conservation zone and Port Newry to Rabbit Island habitat protection zone.

Investigators alleged Mr Little removed a turtle and Smith aided him.

Smith's matter was adjourned to Mackay Magistrates Court on April 20, but he failed to appear.

Magistrate James Morton said he was satisfied Smith was aware of his court date and proceeded with a sentence without him being present.

The court heard the turtle was killed for ceremonial purposes.

Mr Morton noted the Department of Environment and Science's submission that Smith broke the law.

"He had no permission to enter (the protected zone), he's not a traditional owner," Mr Morton said.

Smith was fined $5000 plus ordered to pay investigation costs, leaving him with a total fine of $6982.

A conviction was not recorded.

Smith's co-accused Mr Little pleaded not guilty to his charge and will represent himself during a hearing listed for September 20 and 21.