Man on parole busted driving on a cocktail of drugs

WHILE on parole for other crimes, a court heard a Wandoan man was caught driving with methamphetamine and marijuana in his system.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said police intercepted Derek Andrew Nash at Black Mountain on September 22, and performed a roadside drug test which returned a positive reading for drugs.

Nash came clean to officers, senior constable Tahana said, he told officers he had smoked a joint the night before, and injected methamphetamine three days prior.

At the Chinchilla Magistrates Court on Thursday, December 3, Nash pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence of drugs while on a probationary licence.

The court heard Nash was serving a suspended imprisonment sentence and had a lengthy criminal history.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop disqualified Nash from driving for six months, and sentenced him to two months of imprisonment, which was wholly suspended for 8 months.

A conviction was recorded.