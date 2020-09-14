Menu
WRONG PLACE WRONG TIME: A 38-year-old man was remanded in custody to face the Dalby Magistrates court on October 6, charged with several alleged offences. Picture: File
Crime

Man on bail found high on ice at disturbance

Sam Turner
14th Sep 2020 5:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN allegedly high on ice was arrested by Dalby police after he breached his bail conditions just 24 hours after they were set.

Police were called to a Dalby home on September 11 about 8am to find the 38-year-old man allegedly high on drugs.

Sergeant Sean Donaghy said the man was given bail a day earlier, and it was stipulated in his conditions that he couldn't consume drugs.

After he allegedly returned a positive result for a relevant drug, he was arrested and remanded into custody.

The man faced Toowoomba Magistrates Court today where his bail was refused, and was remanded to face the Dalby Magistrates Court on October 6.

