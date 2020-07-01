Menu
Police are seriously concerned for the welfare of Daniel Barker, who has been missing for six weeks after he ran away from the scene of a car accident.
Man missing for six weeks after car crash

by Jessica McSweeney
1st Jul 2020 6:30 PM

Police have concerns for the wellbeing of a man missing for more than six weeks in the Blue Mountains after running away from the scene of a car crash.

Daniel Barker, 41, was in the passenger seat of a car when it crashed into a tree at Wentworth Falls, just after 11pm on May 16th.

Mr Barker survived the crash, but instead of calling for help he began walking towards Wentworth Falls train station reportedly uninjured.

The driver escaped relatively unharmed.

Mr Barker, who is from South Bowenfels, was last seen walking on Railway Parade, and has been missing for more than six weeks.

Police searched nearby bushland but are yet to find the man.

Police say they are seriously concerned for Mr Barker's safety, given how long he has been missing.

He is described as being caucasian in appearance, approximately 160cm-170cm tall, thin build with grey and brown short curly hair.

Anyone with knowledge of Daniel's whereabouts or with dashcam footage should contact Crime Stoppers or Springwood Police Station.

