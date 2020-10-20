Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police search for man in Cairns swimming spot
Police search for man in Cairns swimming spot
News

Man missing at notorious FNQ swimming hole

by Cormac Pearson
20th Oct 2020 5:59 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man is missing after he and another were swimming at the Babinda Boulders, also known as the Devil's Pool, near Cairns.

Police were notified at around 8.30pm on Monday night when two people were swimming in the pools before a strong current swept through the area.

The Babinda Boulders. Picture: Kyle Rounds
The Babinda Boulders. Picture: Kyle Rounds

One person was safe but the man was still missing.

A rescue helicopter was deployed and searching the area from 11.30pm.

The boulders are a popular swimming and recreation spot south of Cairns.

The area is known for its deceptively strong currents.

 

Originally published as Man missing at notorious FNQ swimming hole

More Stories

ccairns editors picks fnq missing swimming hole

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        News THIS $3 a week for 12 weeks deal gives you full access to your local and regional news as well as full access to the Courier Mail. FULL DETAILS INSIDE:

        How this Chinchilla kindy became one of Queensland’s top rated

        How this Chinchilla kindy became one of Queensland’s top...

        News IN A JOINT effort of love and support between families, the community, and staff ...

        Impending job cuts hinted at major Western Downs gas company

        Premium Content Impending job cuts hinted at major Western Downs gas company

        News ONE of the Western Downs’ largest employers is “reviewing its organisation...

        Queensland’s best farmers under 35

        Premium Content Queensland’s best farmers under 35

        Rural Queensland’s best farmers under 35 and how they compare