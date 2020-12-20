Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Search for missing swimmer at Surfers Paradise. Picture: Queensland Ambulance Service
Search for missing swimmer at Surfers Paradise. Picture: Queensland Ambulance Service
News

Man missing as late-night swim turns tragic

20th Dec 2020 7:35 AM | Updated: 8:39 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A desperate search is under way for a male swimmer who went missing on the Gold Coast's most popular beach overnight.

Police said three people had entered the water off the Esplanade at Surfers Paradise about 2.30am but only two had returned to shore.

A woman was uninjured while a man was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Water police, Volunteer Marine Rescue and Rescue 500 were involved in the search for the missing man.

Pictures: Queensland Ambulance Service
Pictures: Queensland Ambulance Service

 

The Rescue 500 chopper scours the sea off Surfers Paradise at daybreak.
The Rescue 500 chopper scours the sea off Surfers Paradise at daybreak.

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Man missing as late-night swim turns tragic

More Stories

editors picks gold coast missing person overnight swim search

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council invests $645k into community infrastructure

        Premium Content Council invests $645k into community infrastructure

        Council News Twenty groups across the Western Downs will share in a huge investment to improve their facilities, with works expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

        Chinchilla races make decision after splash of wet weather

        Premium Content Chinchilla races make decision after splash of wet weather

        News The Chinchilla Race Club has revealed their plans for the Pro Crew Chinchilla Cup...

        Man hospitalised after frightening rollover near Dalby

        Premium Content Man hospitalised after frightening rollover near Dalby

        News Paramedics rushed to reports a man had been injured in a single vehicle rollover...

        Mental health: Support available 24/7 through festive season

        Mental health: Support available 24/7 through festive season

        News FREE STORY: While the holiday season is joyful for many, it can be very challenging...