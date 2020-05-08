Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Man makes 244 phone calls to aggrieved in jail

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
8th May 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been jailed for choking his partner and calling her from prison 244 times.

The man, 32, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg District Court on Thursday to a charge of choking in a domestic setting, contravening a domestic violence order and two counts of giving false or misleading information.

Crown prosecutor Carla Ahern told the court that on September 5 the man and the woman had been arguing.

The woman walked away with the man following her before she began running.

The man then tackled the woman to the ground.

Ms Ahern said the man then grabbed the woman by the neck and lifted her up with her feet above the ground.

Members of the public then intervened to get the man away from her.

Ms Ahern said the victim couldn't speak and her vision began to blur during the incident. She suffered bruising and soreness to her neck.

Then while in custody the man gave the prison two phone numbers claiming to be for other people he knew.

The court heard the numbers were ones he could contact the woman on and he called her 244 times which breached his domestic violence order.

Ms Ahern told the court the man's criminal history started when he was 18.

She said he had no history of domestic violence offences, with most of his history drug and street kind offending.

She said the man t breached probation orders.

NATIONAL DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CRISIS SERVICES

  1. 1800 RESPECT: 1800 737 732
  2. Australian Childhood Foundation: 1800 176 453
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. LifeLine: 13 11 14
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800
  6. Relationships Australia: 1300 364 277

The man also previously received suspended sentence for previously assaulting a police officer.

Defence barrister Callan said his client's father passed away when he was young.

He said the man suffered from symptoms of anxiety and depression and was medicated.

Mr Cassidy said not long before the incident his client's medication had changed, which may have been a contributing factor to his behaviour.

Mr Cassidy said the woman did not lose consciousness and there were no threats made towards her in any of the calls.

The man told Judge Leanne Clare he had learnt his lesson and was remorseful.

Judge Clare said the experience "must have been terrifying" for the woman.

"You took her by the throat with both hands and you lifted her up, that is how you started to force her back to the house," she said.

"You did not stop voluntarily, you were forced to release her.

The man was sentenced to two years imprisonment with 245 days of pre-sentence custody declared as time served.

His three-month suspended sentence was also activated to be served cumulatively.

He will be released on parole on June 5.

More Stories

Show More
buncourt buncrime bundaberg court bundaberg crime bundaberg district court judge leanne clare
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Max Fitness Chinchilla welcomes new manager

        premium_icon Max Fitness Chinchilla welcomes new manager

        News MEET the bodybuilding champion getting the largest gym in the Western Downs into fighting form during a global pandemic.

        Full list of Western Downs roads being upgraded

        premium_icon Full list of Western Downs roads being upgraded

        News Funds dedicated to fixing parts of the Warrego Highway.

        Racing Queensland mourns Hall of Fame jockey Darby McCarthy

        premium_icon Racing Queensland mourns Hall of Fame jockey Darby McCarthy

        News HALL of Fame jockey Darby McCarthy who grew up just outside Cunnamulla has passed...

        Chinchilla flower supplies hit by COVID-19

        premium_icon Chinchilla flower supplies hit by COVID-19

        News WHY the coronavirus has affected local flower supplies.