Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 27-year-old Caboolture man has died after he was hit by a car while lying on a road north of Brisbane.
A 27-year-old Caboolture man has died after he was hit by a car while lying on a road north of Brisbane.
News

Man lying on road when hit by car and killed

by Danielle O’Neal
24th Dec 2020 5:58 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Caboolture man has died after he was hit by a car in Moreton Bay.

Emergency services were called to Bribie Island Road in Ningi, near the Redondo St intersection, about 10.07pm.

Police say the 27-year-old was lying on the road when he was struck.

He suffered significant injuries and died at the scene.

The 28-year-old female driver of the vehicle was not physically injured.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Originally published as Man lying on road when hit by car and killed

editors picks road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $111k fines: Huge new penalties for online trolls

        Premium Content $111k fines: Huge new penalties for online trolls

        News From high-profile Australians to children, online trolls have caused pain for many, but new tough laws hope to stop cyberbullies in their tracks.

        Where electronic COVID sign-ins won’t be enforced

        Premium Content Where electronic COVID sign-ins won’t be enforced

        News Qld businesses given 72 hours to “get their house in order”

        NAMED: Chinchilla mums who appeared in court in 2020

        Premium Content NAMED: Chinchilla mums who appeared in court in 2020

        News FROM drug busts to drink driving, here is a list of some of the worst behaved mums...

        Dear reader, we got through this year thanks to you

        Premium Content Dear reader, we got through this year thanks to you

        News How to get even more out of your digital subscription to our site