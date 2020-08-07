Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Firefighters at the scene of the explosion in Parkwood this morning. Picture: Jerad Williams.
Firefighters at the scene of the explosion in Parkwood this morning. Picture: Jerad Williams.
News

Man left with serious facial burns after house ‘exploded’

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
7th Aug 2020 10:52 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

One person in a serious condition after an "explosion" ripped through a home on the Gold Coast this morning.

Emergency services were alerted to an "explosion" and smoke at the single-level brick house on Castle Rock Street in Parkwood just after 9am.

Firefighters at the scene of the explosion in Parkwood this morning. Picture: Jerad Williams.
Firefighters at the scene of the explosion in Parkwood this morning. Picture: Jerad Williams.

Three fire crews attended the scene.

The fire was contained to one room of the house, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman.

An ambulance at the scene of the explosion in Parkwood this morning. Picture: Jerad Williams.
An ambulance at the scene of the explosion in Parkwood this morning. Picture: Jerad Williams.

One person was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital with facial burns and remains in a serious condition, while two others were taken to Gold Coast University hospital in stable conditions with smoke inhalation.

Originally published as Man left with serious facial burns after house 'exploded'

More Stories

editors picks explosion gold coast house fire

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LDMG confirm zero cases of COVID in South Burnett

        Premium Content LDMG confirm zero cases of COVID in South Burnett

        News The South Burnett Local Disaster Management Group has confirmed there are no new cases of COVID-19 in the region.

        Employee sacked for ripping off southwest business

        Premium Content Employee sacked for ripping off southwest business

        News The man saved himself hundreds of dollars, until he got caught.

        Chinchilla woman threatens to kill Magistrate, twice

        Premium Content Chinchilla woman threatens to kill Magistrate, twice

        News “LEAVE my courtroom.” A woman facing 12 charges is under investigation after...