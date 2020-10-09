Man left injured passenger after crashing into powerpole

A MURWILLUMBAH man who ran away from court-ordered rehab has been sentenced after fleeing the scene of a crash, leaving an injured passenger behind.

Vaughan Scott Cumming appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court on Tuesday to plead guilty to six fresh charges including negligent driving, drive while disqualified and take and drive a conveyance without consent.

Cumming, who is disqualified from holding a drivers license until 2048, was behind the wheel of a Mitsubishi Lancer when it came off a bend at speed and hit a power pole on North Arm Rd, North Arm and flipped into a tree on October 2.

The power pole was snapped at ground level and live electrical wires began swinging across the road.

Vaughn Cumming.

The 29-year-old then fled the scene on foot, leaving behind an injured passenger who was later taken to Murwillumbah hospital.

Cumming then entered a rural property on Numinbah Rd, North Arm and stole a Toyota Corolla sitting in the driveway.

The owner of the stolen car saw it parked at a house in Cudrigan St, Tyalgum about 3.30pm the same day.

Police found Cumming inside the house hiding between two mattresses in a bedroom.

While waiting for the towing of the stolen car, Cumming made admissions to the crash and stealing the car.

Cumming also pleaded guilty to more than 20 charges for three more incidents.

Cumming led police on a high-speed motorbike chase about 12.30pm on April 23 which ended in a crash and bushland arrest where he was pepper sprayed.

When he was searched he was found with 0.65g of methylamphetamine and two 12 gauge shotgun rounds.

Vaughn Scott Cumming appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court last Tuesday.

Just after midnight on October 3 last year, Cumming rammed a police car and had to be pepper sprayed after he crashed his car into a ditch and fled into bushland.

When police searched Cumming's car they found 15g of the drug ice, 4g of marijuana, ammunition, more than $3000 in cash, a Taser and several weapons, including two tomahawks, two knives and a machete.

In another incident, on June 22 in 2019 Cumming led police on a chase through Murwillumbah's CBD reaching speeds of up to 100km/h in a 50km/h zone.

Cumming was also involved in stealing a trailer with four motorbikes on it from South Tweed and a dual cab utility from Casino on June 7 last year.

Cumming was granted conditional bail into the Belund-a drug and alcohol rehabilitation treatment program on July 8 this year which he left on August 27.

Cumming was convicted and sentenced on Thursday to an aggregate term of imprisonment of 30 months back dated to commence on December 13, 2019 and expiring on June 12, 2022 with a non-parole period of 18 months.

He will be released to parole on June 12, 2021.