Man leads police on low speed car chase lands, cops $6k fine

A low speed run from police has landed a man in his 60s with a substantial fine and his licence disqualified for two years.

Cary Neil Drake pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Friday to one count of evasion and another charge of wilful damage.

On July 9 last year police were doing patrols in Avoca looking for a wanted person who had been linked to the area.

During their patrols officers noticed a parked vehicle with two people inside.

Drake was in the driver's seat while the person in the passenger seat was believed to be the wanted person.

When police approached the car, Drake turned the headlights on before driving off at a low speed.

Police followed the car to a cul-de-sac where they turned on their lights and sirens but Drake drove past them, continuing at low speed.

Drake drove into another dead end street where police waited at the intersection before again passing police without stopping.

Drake went to the Bundaberg Police Station days later and made admissions.

On June 6 last year Drake and another person went to the home of a man where he used a chair to damage a fly screen door.

The court heard Drake had previously purchased a car from the victim and believed it should have been registered.

The victim told police Drake and the other person arrived before 9am and refused to leave, threatening to bash the victim.

The victim's young daughter was also at the home at the time.

Attempts were also made to open the door.

Drake told police he was angry with the victim because he recently purchased a car from him and paid extra money to have it registered.

He said he was of the belief it was registered until he was pulled over for having and unregistered vehicle

Drake told police he was so angry with the victim he wanted to bash him and went to the house to fight him.

Drake's lawyer Mat Maloy told the court his client made admissions to police about his actions.

In relation to the evasion offence, Mr Maloy told the court his client had picked up an acquaintance and when police tried to intercept them Drake was told not to stop.

Mr Maloy said Drake was driving "extremely slow" and that there was not threat of injury to anyone.

Magistrate Ross Woodford took into account Drake's plea of guilty and that he hadn't been before the courts for 20 years.

He also took into account Drake was travelling at low speed, but said his hands were tied as the fine amount for the evasion was mandatory.

For the evasion offence Drake was fined $6672.50 and was disqualified from holding a licence for two years.

He was also fined $200 for the wilful damage offence.

