Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are investigating a fatal crash north of Emerald.
Police are investigating a fatal crash north of Emerald.
News

Man killed, woman critical after crash near Emerald

14th Jan 2020 6:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has died and a woman has been critically injured after a crash north of Emerald overnight.

Police said the crash in Capella occurred about 11pm when a utility travelling on the Gregory Highway was involved in the single vehicle incident.

Both occupants were ejected from the vehicle.

The man died from his injuries. The woman was flown to Brisbane in a critical condition.

Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

More Stories

Show More
capella editors picks emerald fatal crash
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FROM THE ASHES: Grand plans for Muckadilla pub rebuild

        premium_icon FROM THE ASHES: Grand plans for Muckadilla pub rebuild

        News Here’s what a husband-and-wife team have planned to rebuild the iconic Muckadilla Hotel Motel after it tragically burnt to the ground in August last year.

        • 14th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
        ‘I’ve made it’: Australia’s oldest man turns 110

        premium_icon ‘I’ve made it’: Australia’s oldest man turns 110

        News Dexter Kruger was born in an era where horse and buggy was the main form of...

        Churches unite in prayer for bushfire victims

        premium_icon Churches unite in prayer for bushfire victims

        News Many sporting athletes, famous people and local businesses have been lending a...

        Region's last baby of the decade

        premium_icon Region's last baby of the decade

        News A couple’s arrival of their first child was made extra special when they found it...