Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 51-year-old man died after a truck door apparently collapsed on top of him while he was working on a farm.
A 51-year-old man died after a truck door apparently collapsed on top of him while he was working on a farm.
News

Man dies after farm truck door falls on him

by Ulises Izquierdo
9th Jan 2020 6:18 PM

A 51-year-old man has died at a farm in central Victoria, after a truck door apparently collapsed on top of him.

Emergency services were called to a property in Baringhup, near Bendigo, around 11.50pm on Wednesday.

Police said they found the Baringhup West man dead at the scene.

The circumstances of the death are not treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner, police said.

Early Worksafe investigations suggest the man was working on an empty semi-trailer at the farm when the rear gate of the vehicle fell on him.

death farm accident workplace death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Donation of 200,000 mangoes arrives in western Queensland

        premium_icon Donation of 200,000 mangoes arrives in western Queensland

        News Drought runners from Rainbow Beach have arrived in the west, delivering free mangoes to drought affected communities.

        Donate to help those in need via Vinnies

        Donate to help those in need via Vinnies

        News The best way to help is to make monetary donations – money will get to the victims...

        GOT BEEF: Meat the local business hitting shelves

        premium_icon GOT BEEF: Meat the local business hitting shelves

        News A new partnership between one of the Maranoa’s most successful business startups...

        IN COURT: 40 people due in Chinchilla court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 40 people due in Chinchilla court today

        News Here is a list of the 40 people set to appear at the Magistrates Court in...