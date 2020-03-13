Driver killed as tractor, truck crash on country road
A man has died after a tractor and B-double truck collided on a North Queensland highway west of Townsville.
Police have confirmed the man died after being ejected from the tractor as a result of the collision, which took place on the Gregory Development Highway about 60km south of Charters Towers around 10am.
The driver of the truck was not injured.
The road is currently closed to all traffic and the forensic crash unit is investigating.
The tragedy happened during a morning of carnage on the roads around Charters Towers.
Another heavy vehicle crash occurred at 10.15am on the Flinders Highway at the foot of the Mingela Range.
The single vehicle crash caused the car trailer a light truck was carrying to roll twice and subsequently hit the Land Rover they were trying to salvage.
One man was transported in a stable condition to Townsville Hospital.
Townsville Police spokesman Matt Cameron-Lyon said the vehicle lost control and overturned.
"First responders would have been greeted to an overturned vehicle and a bit of chaos," Mr Cameron-Lyon said.
One westbound lane is closed currently due to the accident site needing to be cleared.
The eastbound lane is open, however, traffic control is in place.