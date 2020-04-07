Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Great White Shark.
A Great White Shark.
Breaking

Man killed by shark on a Central Queensland island

Jack Evans
7th Apr 2020 6:06 AM | Updated: 6:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Queensland police have confirmed a 23-year-old man has died from a shark bite off North West Island yesterday evening.

The man was swimming friends and as he was swimming back to their charter vessel, he was bitten by the shark.

A doctor and paramedics were flown to the scene just before 6.30pm and treated the man on board the vessel before transporting him to Gladstone Hospital.

The man sustained life-threatening injuries to his leg, hand and elbow and he succumbed to those injuries just after 10pm.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

This marks the third shark attack on North West Island in five months.

More Stories

editors picks fatal shark attack gladstone hospital north west island
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID-19 words and questions keeping Aussies awake at night

        premium_icon COVID-19 words and questions keeping Aussies awake at night

        Health Many Australians are still confused by COVID-19, as the most popular online searches around the deadly virus have revealed.

        • 7th Apr 2020 6:14 AM
        What you’ll have to pay for not keeping your distance

        premium_icon What you’ll have to pay for not keeping your distance

        News Infringements to be given to those caught violating social distancing rules.

        New visa rules allow agriculture sector work to continue

        premium_icon New visa rules allow agriculture sector work to continue

        Rural Temporary measures in place to allow important work in agriculture

        ‘Kick in the guts:’ Fight against Charleville’s cut transport

        premium_icon ‘Kick in the guts:’ Fight against Charleville’s cut...

        News With many of Murweh Shire’s transport services being cancelled, Mayor elect and...