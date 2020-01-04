Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Four ambulance crews were on the scene. (File picture)
Four ambulance crews were on the scene. (File picture)
News

Man killed as car, motorbike collide

by Caitlin Smith
4th Jan 2020 7:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 27-YEAR-OLD Logan man has died following a horror crash west of Brisbane last night.

The man, from Crestmead, died after the two-vehicle crash on the Springfield Greenbank Arterial Rd just after 7pm.

Early police investigations suggest a car heading south and a motorbike heading north collided.

The rider of the motorbike received critical injuries and died at the scene.

Investigations are continuing, and police have asked that anyone who witnessed the crash, or who might have dashcam footage, to contact them.

The road was closed for a period of time.

More Stories

Show More
crash death editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queensland records its lowest road fatalities since 1952

        premium_icon Queensland records its lowest road fatalities since 1952

        News Preliminary figures show there were 28 fewer deaths in 2019 than the year prior.

        'I find confidence sexy': Meet the real farmer Alex

        premium_icon 'I find confidence sexy': Meet the real farmer Alex

        News There’s more to this single Cunnamulla fella than meets the eye...

        Local races scratched for Bell Race Day

        premium_icon Local races scratched for Bell Race Day

        News ONGOING dry conditions have caused Bell's races to be cancelled.

        BREAKING: 47yo Charleville man charged with rape

        premium_icon BREAKING: 47yo Charleville man charged with rape

        News Police charged the man after a teenage girl was allegedly assaulted on New Year’s...