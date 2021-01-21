Man kicked in head while down in brutal pokies brawl

COURT: Man kicked in head while down at brutal pokies brawl. Pic: Supplied

COURT: Man kicked in head while down at brutal pokies brawl. Pic: Supplied

Complete mayhem broke out at the Chinchilla RSL pokie room, with CCTV footage capturing the moment a Tara man brutally kicked a man in the face while he was on the ground.

The details of the vicious attack by Torres Billow Aniba was heard in the Chinchilla Magistrate Court, and although he wasn’t the one who punched the victim, he did strike him while he was trying to get to his feet.

Police prosecutor Derrick Brady said when police later found Aniba on November 4, he was in the passenger seat of a friend’s car on Drayton St - and also happened to be possession of yellow methamphetamine.

The 26-year-old man was taken to the police station and questioned about the fight. Seargent Brady told the court Aniba told police, “he was aware of the incident but would not answer any questions”.

Aniba pleaded guilty to the following charges on Thursday, January 7; public nuisance at a licenced venue, drug possession, possess suspected drug related property (clip seal bag), and contravening probation.

The court heard although the young man violated his probation by committing crimes, he had already violated it by not participating in court ordered counselling, and various other intervention programs.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told Aniba his extreme act of violence was deeply concerning behaviour.

“You are someone who is at risk of killing someone if you don’t reign in your behaviour when it comes to property and persons,” she said.

Magistrate Mossop said Aniba’s criminal history would be taken into consideration as he had assaulted police on multiple occasions, caused public nuisance, and $6000 in property damage.

“For the breach of probation… I discharge that probation order and re-sentence you to six months imprisonment,” she said.

For the charge of public nuisance Aniba was sentenced to three months imprisonment to be served concurrently.

For the possessing a dangerous drug, Aniba was fined $350, and no conviction was recorded as it was his first drug offence.

A conviction was recorded for all other offences.