Man jailed for hour-long indecent assault on woman

A man who indecently assaulted an unconscious woman for nearly an hour in broad daylight has been jailed for three years

A man who indecently assaulted an unconscious woman for nearly an hour in broad daylight has been jailed for three years

A MAN who indecently assaulted an unconscious woman for nearly an hour in broad daylight in Katherine has been jailed for three years.

Samuel Wesan, 35, pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court to committing and act of gross indecency on the woman without her consent following the drunken assault in March.

The court heard Wesan was drinking with his brother and the victim at various locations around town before moving to Rundle Park where the woman passed out and Wesan attacked her.

At about 4pm, a passer-by called police and Wesan continued the assault until police arrived almost an hour later and found the woman with her eyes "glazed over" and "rolling back into her head".

She was taken to the Katherine Hospital by ambulance where at 6.15pm she recorded a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.312.

In setting a non-parole period of 18 months, Justice Judith Kelly said Wesan's conduct was "a shameful, highly intrusive act of indecency on a very vulnerable woman".

"It went on for a long time and you did this in daylight right next to a playground and a public highway in full view of the public."

Justice Kelly said the woman should have been able to trust Wesan to look after her while she was "defenceless and intoxicated", rather than taking advantage of her.

"It is not hard to imagine that she must have felt used, abused and humiliated when she found out what you had done," she said.

"You tried to put the blame on your brother and you put the blame on the alcohol and the drugs but alcohol and drugs do not do these things - you do."

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as Man jailed for hour-long, broad daylight indecent assault