Man jailed for using stake to threaten people in home attack

Caine Nicholas Wilshire was sentenced to six months imprisonment after pleading guilty to going armed so as to cause fear and wilful damage. Photo: Social Media

A man has pleaded a magistrate to "reconsider his offer" after he was sentenced to jail time for using a wooden stake to cause fear near a Walkervale home on Friday night.

Caine Nicholas Wilshire pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday to one count of going armed so as to cause fear and wilful damage.

He appeared in the courtroom via videolink from the Bundaberg Watch House, where he spent the weekend in custody after the incident.

The court heard police were called to Maynard St on Friday night after they received reports of an armed person threatening people living in a home in the area.

Initially Wilshire was standing in a park across from the home yelling abuse.

When no one came out of the house, Wilshire grabbed a wooden stake and walked across the road threatening the people living at the home and walked around the property yelling and screaming at the people inside.

He then smashed the front window in two places causing it to shatter.

The court heard the threats and screaming were loud enough to cause people living in the area to come out of their homes to see what was going on.

Wilshire ran back across the road with the stake still in his hand before dropping it.

Police then found Wilshire in the park.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told the court Wilshire was arrested and taken to the Bundaberg Watch House where his bail was refused.

Sgt Klaassen said Wilshire's history was "concerning" with an entry of an attempted enter premises and going armed so as to cause fear in Redcliffe in 2019.

Duty lawyer Craig Ryan told the court Wilshire had moved to Bundaberg from Brisbane to "start a new life" with his partner.

Mr Ryan said Wilshire's mental health had always been a problem, suffering from anxiety and depression.

He said at one point, because of a lesion on the brain, Wilshire threw himself from a window at 19-years-old where he sustained an acquired brain injury and which he still receives treatment for.

Mr Ryan said the injury manifests itself in "impulsive behaviour" which was "exacerbated by alcohol" which was involved in the incident.

He said Wilshire didn't remember much of the incident but accepted responsibility for what he had done.

Magistrate John Smith took into account Wilshire's plea of guilty and that it came at the first opportunity.

Mr Smith also took into account the nature and seriousness of the offences as well as Wilshire's criminal history.

Wilshire was sentenced to six months imprisonment with three days of presentence custody declared as time served.

He will be released on parole in March.

Convictions were recorded.

